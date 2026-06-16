Asheville, NC Author Publishes Political Thriller Novel
June 16, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"A Quarter Past One," a new book by Steven G. Erick, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
What happens when the first Independent U.S. President since George Washington resorts to illegal actions just to stay in power? In his gripping new novel, "A Quarter Past One," author Steven G. Erick takes today's volatile political landscape and projects it forward to explore a terrifyingly plausible future. The fast-paced thriller dives into the mechanics of political survival, exposing how a desperate leader might execute a covert agenda without revealing his true motives.
Born from the modern climate of deep partisan distrust, "A Quarter Past One" envisions an electorate so fractured that they choose a political outsider for the highest office in the land. The story reveals a web of manipulation behind the scenes, showing how powerful, conflicting forces pull the inexperienced President. From the whispers of the "Deep State" and Russian operatives to the calculated strategies of an ultra-right-wing think tank, Erick maps out a high-stakes chess game where the ultimate casualty is American democracy itself.
At its core, this novel delivers an urgent, timely message: the American way of life is not guaranteed. It requires constant vigilance and active defense. Erick hopes the book serves as a wake-up call to readers, demonstrating that passive acceptance in the face of political corruption is a surefire recipe for national disaster.
About the Author
Steven G. Erick is a retired Nuclear Submarine Commanding Officer who spent nearly thirty years defending the United States. Following his military service, he worked as an engineer during the construction of two commercial nuclear power plants. Erick has previously authored a non-fiction book focusing on how to reform the nation's political party system. He also writes "A View from the Cheap Seats, One Man's Opinion in a Sea of Pundits," a popular Substack series offering common-sense political commentary. Erick resides in Asheville, North Carolina, with his wife, a former middle school principal and guidance counselor whose professional background gives him a unique insight into the motivations and behaviors of today's political leaders. When he isn't writing, Erick can be found on the golf course.
"A Quarter Past One" is a 516-page paperback with a retail price of $30.00 (hardback $43.00, eBook $25.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-339-5. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/a-quarter-past-one . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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