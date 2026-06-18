Tabernash, CO Author Publishes Suspense Novel
June 18, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Pardus: The Beginning," a new book by Blake Kerber, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A gripping coming-of-age story centered on a young man torn between family loyalty and his own moral compass.
This book follows Luke, a protagonist who has always felt like an outsider in his own home. Unlike his parents and sister, Luke refuses to participate in his family's illegal operations. Despite being branded a nuisance by his relatives for choosing an honest path, Luke faces a critical ultimatum: succumb to intense familial pressure or stand firm in his core values.
As the narrative unfolds, long-buried family secrets begin to unravel, forcing Luke to navigate escalating dangers tied to his family's criminal lifestyle, the dual pressures of high school social dynamics, and moral survival, and the true meaning of loyalty as real friends step up to protect him.
This story delves into the isolating experience of doing the right thing when everyone around you is doing the wrong thing. It is a look at trust, resilience, and the families we choose.
About the Author
Blake Kerber is a native Colorado author born and raised in the Rocky Mountains. A dedicated writer and lifelong science fiction enthusiast, Kerber has published two previous works. He specializes in world-building and character-driven storytelling designed to inspire readers' imagination.
"Pardus: The Beginning" is a 150-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-162-9. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/pardus-the-beginning . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us