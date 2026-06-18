Paso Robles, CA Author Publishes Education Book
June 18, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Teaching: Art of Developing Relationships," a new book by Mark Fairbank, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A transformative new book, "Teaching: Art of Developing Relationships," offers an intimate look at the challenges and triumphs of the teaching profession. Written from the unique perspective of an educator with learning disabilities, the book highlights why building strong classroom relationships is essential for student success. It provides readers with a roadmap for creating safe, connected learning environments where students feel secure and supported by both teachers and peers.
At its core, "Teaching: Art of Developing Relationships" focuses on uncovering the inherent strengths of learning, even when academic challenges arise. The narrative features powerful, real-world interactions with students, including those with special needs and those facing exceptional circumstances. By sharing personal experiences of navigating dyslexia alongside the diverse needs of adolescents, the book serves as a vital resource for anyone looking to strengthen human connections.
About the Author
Mark Fairbank is a highly esteemed educator with a distinguished 43-year career specializing in Biology, Earth Science, Chemistry, Physics, and AP sciences. A frequent presenter at local and national conferences, Fairbank has served as a student teacher supervisor, a Teacher Induction Program mentor, and a National Presenter and Site Coordinator for AVID (Advancement Via Independent Determination). His dedication to education has earned him numerous district, county, state, and national accolades, including the prestigious Presidential Award for Mathematics and Science Teaching. Overcoming the barriers of traditional learning settings, Fairbank leveraged his dyslexic strengths, including creative thinking, visual-spatial reasoning, and intuition, to pioneer successful learning strategies. By utilizing multi-sensory teaching and breaking down complex concepts into manageable steps, he has spent over four decades helping learners of all backgrounds achieve academic success.
"Teaching: Art of Developing Relationships" is a 342-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-188-9. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/teaching-art-of-developing-relationships . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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