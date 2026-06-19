Henderson, NV Author Publishes Romance Novel
June 19, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Miles Beneath Us," a new book by Micaela Sandy, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This book marks the launch of a captivating new series centered on the healing power of chosen family and unexpected love.
"The Miles Beneath Us" follows two women from entirely different backgrounds who are brought together by chance. What starts as an impulsive escape evolves into a transformative road trip. As they travel, the protagonists navigate chaotic motel breakfasts and profound confessions, breaking down their emotional walls mile by mile. The narrative strikes a balance of humor, heartbreak, and self-discovery, exploring how real love meets people exactly where they are.
Sandy wanted to write a story about the beauty of found family and the bonds we choose to build. This novel is a celebration of healing, empowerment, and the unexpected journeys that change our lives forever.
About the Author
Micaela Sandy is a storyteller, executive assistant, and event coordinator for a non-profit organization. She blends emotion, wit, and heart into her writing, drawing inspiration from musicals, travel, and character-driven narratives.
"The Miles Beneath Us" is a 190-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-190-2. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-miles-beneath-us . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us