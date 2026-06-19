Virginia Beach, VA Author Publishes Philosophical
June 19, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Ultimate Philosopher," a new book by Frank J. Greco, Ph.D., has been released by RoseDog Books.
Dr. Greco's newest work serves as a powerful follow-up to his previous compelling titles.
"The Ultimate Philosopher" marks the next chapter in Dr. Greco's thought-provoking series. It follows "Don't Judge This Book by Its Title," which explores the elusiveness of truth, and The Ultimate Architect, an investigation into the creative forces behind the universe. Driven by a lifetime of preparing hundreds of technical manuscripts, manuals, and academic papers, Dr. Greco channels his deep passion for structured knowledge and philosophical inquiry into this latest release.
Dr. Greco is the founder and former President of GRE Company, Inc., a highly successful consulting firm through which he has supported more than 300 clients. A recognized national trainer and speaker, his expansive professional background spans four decades of leadership and management advisory roles. He has served on multiple corporate boards of directors and remains an active contributor to leading professional societies. Additionally, he is a provisional patent holder and a member of the prestigious Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society.
An accomplished academic, Dr. Greco holds four university degrees, including a Ph.D. in Engineering Management from Old Dominion University, where he authored the doctoral dissertation Understanding Collaborative Writing of Technical Proposals with a Process-Product Model. He also holds an M.S. in Information Systems from George Washington University, an M.S. in Computer Science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a B.E. in Electrical Engineering from Brooklyn Polytechnic of New York University.
Sharing his real-world expertise with the next generation, Dr. Greco has served as a graduate instructor at Golden Gate University and an undergraduate instructor at Old Dominion University. He currently resides with his wife, and they enjoy spending time with their two grown children and three grandchildren.
"The Ultimate Philosopher" is a 90-page hardback with a retail price of $42.00 (eBook $37.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-311-1. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-ultimate-philosopher-wisdom-from-the-ages/
Contact Information
RoseDog Marketing
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
RoseDog Marketing
RoseDog Books
Contact Us