Jacksonville, AR Author Publishes Children's Book
June 19, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Notable Changes", a new book by Emma Stalnaker, CVT, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Saying goodbye to a beloved pet is one of life's most difficult heartbreaks. In her touching new book, Notable Changes, certified veterinary technician Emma Stalnaker, CVT, delivers a comforting, imaginative glimpse into what happens next for our furry companions, offering solace to readers of all ages navigating the pain of pet loss.
The story follows Fluffy, a beloved pet who wakes up in a beautiful but unfamiliar new environment. As she looks around, she meets a warm cast of new friends-including a wise horse named Rusty-and comes to a profound realization: she has passed away. Fluffy's very first thoughts turn back to the home she left behind. Are they okay? Do they miss her? Through the gentle reassurance of her new companions, Fluffy learns a beautiful truth: our pets never truly leave us, and the families they love will always carry a piece of them in their hearts.
Written with deep empathy and a gentle touch, Notable Changes serves as a vital tool for families, children, and anyone grieving the loss of a pet, transforming a painful goodbye into a message of enduring love and hope.
About the Author
Emma Stalnaker, CVT, is a certified veterinary technician with a lifelong passion for animals. While she currently dedicates her professional life to saving lives in a fast-paced small animal emergency room, horses remain her absolute favorite creatures. On her days off, Emma channels her creativity into writing, drawing, and reading, and she loves spending as much time as possible exploring God's green earth.
"Notable Changes" is a 24-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-026-6. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/notable-changes For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Amanda Wightman
Dorrance Publishing
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Amanda Wightman
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us