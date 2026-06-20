New Self-Help Book Coming Soon
June 20, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAuthor Rick Busbea announces the upcoming release of his new book, "LIFTER," a transformative guide exploring how love and forgiveness unlock true emotional and spiritual liberation.
In "LIFTER," Busbea shares personal stories, heartfelt reflections, and biblical insights to demonstrate how releasing bitterness and embracing compassion can heal the soul. The book serves as a practical roadmap for readers looking to renew their connection to themselves, others, and God.
Designed for anyone seeking peace after hardship or a more joyful life, "LIFTER" outlines a clear path to freedom that begins with a single choice: to forgive.
About the Author
Rick Busbea is dedicated to helping readers navigate faith, healing, and personal growth. Through his writing, he provides actionable, scripture-guided insights to help individuals break free from emotional burdens and live fully in grace.
Visit our online bookstore to pre-order "LIFTER" by Rick Busbea at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/lifter . For more information on publishing services, please visit us at https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
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Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us