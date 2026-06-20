Fort Pierce, FL Author Publishes Autobiographical Drama Novel
June 20, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The UnNatural Heir," a new book by Nickie Christine, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"The UnNatural Heir" is a deeply moving biographical story, and a gripping drama that explores the profound emotional impact of hidden family truths, personal tragedy, and subsequent healing. Writing with raw honesty, Christine breaks her silence to share a journey of intense personal growth, completely independent of external expectations.
Growing up in a middle-class African American family of six, Christine's life was frequently compared by friends and relatives to the idealized world of The Cosbys. However, beneath the surface of this seemingly perfect upbringing lay a lifetime of unanswered questions.
She had questioned her true position in her family since she was six years old. Those initial doubts were actually created within her by one person, and she called him brother. For thirty years, these people were her family. The majority of them had behaved in ways towards her that had reassured her that she was theirs.
After decades spent building a life with her family, Christine accidentally uncovered a life-altering truth: she had been adopted. Met with silence and an unwillingness from her family to discuss the revelation freely, the sudden psychological impact led to a crisis. Christine spent nearly three weeks in a mental health facility.
Ultimately, this pivotal period became the catalyst for her recovery. Through professional guidance, she discovered the vital coping mechanisms and therapeutic tools necessary to navigate her ongoing family struggles and heal deep-seated emotional wounds.
Today, Christine has reclaimed her life and narrative. She relies on music as her ultimate source of healing and daily medicine. She fills her days spending quality time with her family, close friends, and her daughter, who recently became her neighbor.
Living each day with profound gratitude, Christine shares a final note of daily inspiration: "Every morning before my feet even hit the floor for the day, I think first to respect the day as the gift it truly is."
"The UnNatural Heir" is a 166-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-409-5. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-unnatural-heir . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us