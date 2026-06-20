Gastonia, NC Author Publishes Poetry Collection
June 20, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Exceptional Exceptions," a new book by Shannon Boyd, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Exceptional Exceptions," a dynamic and raw collection of musings by veteran Shannon Boyd, offers readers an unvarnished look at the full spectrum of human emotion. Written as a therapeutic exercise following his military service, Boyd's work masterfully balances the warmth of everyday joys with the stark brutality of frontline combat.
This book serves as a powerful testament to a lived life, capturing everything from the comfort of holiday celebrations and the gentle nature of companion animals to the intense terror and grief of war. By juxtaposing these contrasting realities, "Exceptional Exceptions" explores what it truly means to be human in the face of extreme adversity.
About the Author
Shannon Boyd grew up in a small town defined by its out-of-sync traffic lights, a place he left to join the military, only to return and realize some things never change. Today, Boyd is happily married to his high school sweetheart, and the couple enjoys building their life together.
"Exceptional Exceptions" is a 54-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-372-2. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/exceptional-exceptions . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us