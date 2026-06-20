Pooler, GA Author Publishes Religious Book
June 20, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Repent! The End Is Near," a new book by Chuck Iannuzzi, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This book addresses what Iannuzzi identifies as a critical lack of relevance in the modern church and a growing cultural indifference toward God. Drawing from biblical prophecy, the text warns that the return of Jesus Christ is imminent, yet many people remain spiritually unprepared.
"REPENT! THE END IS NEAR" challenges the common cultural belief that simply being a "good person" guarantees salvation. Instead, Iannuzzi guides readers through the definitive, scriptural steps required to become a true born-again Christian. Combining rigorous biblical analysis with deeply personal testimonies, the book serves as a practical roadmap for readers seeking a stronger, more authentic, and spiritually fulfilling relationship with God.
Iannuzzi believes many people today do not fully understand God's true plan for salvation. This book is an urgent call to move past modern complacency and align with scripture before time runs out.
About the Author
Chuck Iannuzzi has dedicated decades to ministry, serving as a deacon and elder in several Charismatic Assemblies of God churches, as well as three years as a lay pastor. He is a Vietnam veteran whose life was shaped by numerous miraculous interventions, from his childhood through helicopter flight school and military service. He has been married to his wife, Carol, for 52 years, and they share three sons and eight grandchildren.
"Repent! The End Is Near" is a 60-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-269-5. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/repent-the-end-is-near . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us