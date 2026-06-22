Corporate Finance Associates Worldwide Closes Sale of H2K Technologies to UCC Environmental

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– Corporate Finance Associates Worldwide, Inc. (CFAW) is pleased to announce that its client, H2K Technologies of Corcoran, Minnesota, was acquired by UCC Environmental in April 2026. UCC, based in Waukegan Illinois, is a global leader in sustainable engineered solutions for air pollution control, water/wastewater treatment, and solids handling.H2K was founded in 2003 by Rick Kolbow, Garth Hoffelt and Mike Keilen. H2K's water and air treatment product line is sold to the industrial water, municipal water, potable water and wastewater treatment and applications markets. In addition, H2K also serves as an industry leader in remediation systems involving air, water, and soil treatment products and equipment within the marketplace.Mr. Kolbow said, "We were at a crossroad with our company and needed to expand rapidly to take advantage of customer and market demand for our products and services. Partnering with UCC will provide us the opportunity to continue to serve our customers with world class service and expand into new sectors as well." Mr. Kolbow added, "We selected UCC as our buyer because of the obvious synergies between our businesses and their commitment to fostering an enlightened company culture in line with our founding vision."The Minneapolis office of CFAW initiated this transaction and was the exclusive investment banker for the seller. CFAW Managing Director Dan Halvorson commented, "After a competitive process, we are proud of the value we achieved for the parties in this transaction. The H2K team are the kind of business professionals we enjoy working with. They built a great company, and we are pleased to be part of helping them achieve their personal and professional goals and laying the groundwork for a bright future for H2K."M&A legal services for the Seller were provided by Chamberlain Law Firm, PLLC with lead attorney Paul Chamberlain.Corporate Finance Associates Worldwide is a leading international investment banking firm with offices across North America, Asia, and Europe. Since 1956, CFAW has provided middle-market companies with expert advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, capital raising, and financial restructuring.