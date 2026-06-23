StreamFab Celebrates 8th Anniversary: 80+ Million Users, 100+ Million Downloads, Still Streaming
June 23, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology News[New York], June 23, 2026 - StreamFab, developed by DVDFab and trusted by over 80 million users worldwide, today celebrates its 8th anniversary - a milestone built on continuous innovation and an unwavering commitment to its global community.
Since its founding in 2018, StreamFab has grown from a specialized downloading tool into a comprehensive streaming solution, surpassing 100 million downloads and maintaining a pace of 50+ software updates per year to keep pace with the world's fastest-moving content landscape.
Eight Years of Breakthrough Innovation
StreamFab Video Downloader now supports more than 60 premium VIP streaming services, giving users worldwide the freedom to enjoy content on their own terms. The past year alone delivered landmark milestones: StreamFab pioneered Apple TV 4K download support and extended full 4K support to Disney+, bringing studio-quality video to users' local devices. The team also launched StreamFab for Browser - a lightweight extension that brings StreamFab's powerful capabilities directly into the browsing experience.
Built by Users, For Users
"Eight years in, what drives us most is the community that has grown around StreamFab. Every update we ship, every new platform we support - it comes directly from listening to what our users need. 80 million users trusting us with their content library is something we never take for granted."
- Erika, StreamFab Marketing
Delivering 50+ updates every year, StreamFab released brandnew StreamFab 7, and has maintained one of the most consistent development cadences in its category - a direct reflection of its user-first philosophy.
8th Anniversary Celebration
To mark this milestone, StreamFab is hosting an anniversary giveaway on its official website, where users can win discounts totaling up to $50. The celebration runs through July 2, 2026.
Visit streamfab.dvdfab.cn to Participate
—-
About StreamFab
StreamFab is a leading streaming video downloader supporting 60+ premium services including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, and more. Trusted by 80+ million users with 100+ million downloads, StreamFab delivers high-quality video for offline viewing across all major platforms.
StreamFab is developed by DVDFab, a global multimedia software company with a comprehensive product portfolio including DVDFab (DVD/Blu-ray solutions), UniFab (AI-powered video enhancer), MusicFab (music downloader), and PlayerFab (universal media player). For over two decades, DVDFab has been committed to delivering cutting-edge multimedia tools to users worldwide.
Contact Information
StreamFab
StreamFab
Contact Us
StreamFab
StreamFab
Contact Us