West Columbia, SC Author Publishes Children's Book
June 24, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Adventures of Tiny the Tuxedo Cat," a new book by Stacey Burk, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Inspired by Burk's real-life pet, this story follows a deceptively small but incredibly fierce feline named Tiny. While her tiny stature might suggest a timid nature, Tiny is actually a bold, curious, and daring explorer who refuses to let her size limit her ambitions.
In this debut tale, Tiny's curiosity leads her into a major escapade. After sneakily stowing away in the side saddlebag of a motorcycle one evening, she wakes up the next morning on an accidental, high-speed commute to the office with her owner, Patrick.
Beyond the fast-paced motorcycle ride, the book carries an empowering message for young readers. Children will watch Tiny navigate life's physical limitations with ultimate confidence, teaching them that size does not determine self-worth or capability. Burk hopes this story will serve as a tool for self-reflection, encouraging kids to believe in themselves, set big goals, and embrace new opportunities without hesitation.
About the Author
Stacey Burk is a veteran educator who has spent the last 35 years teaching fourth-grade students at Irmo Elementary School in Irmo, South Carolina. She holds a Master's of Elementary Education from the University of South Carolina and is deeply passionate about youth education and animal adoption.
Burk resides in Columbia, South Carolina, with her husband, Patrick, a retired engineer who originally rescued Tiny from his mother's horse farm when the kitten was small enough to fit inside a shirt pocket. Today, seven-year-old Tiny enjoys a slightly calmer life of bird-watching and backyard exploring when she isn't inspiring children's literature. When not writing or teaching, Burk enjoys reading, playing pickleball, tutoring, and traveling everywhere from Yellowstone to Alaska.
"The Adventures of Tiny the Tuxedo Cat" is a 36-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-277-0. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-adventures-of-tiny-the-tuxedo-cat . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us