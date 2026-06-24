Clifton, VA Author Publishes Children's Book
June 24, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"My Helper," a new book by Arlinda L. Hanna, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A touching story designed to inspire both young readers and adults to notice and appreciate the subtle ways God provides comfort, guidance, and love throughout the day.
This narrative follows a young girl through her daily routine as she observes her teacher and family quietly acknowledging a special helper. From a reassuring embrace from her mother before school to a timely, uplifting song on the car radio that lifts her father's spirits after a long day, "My Helper" highlights the extraordinary beauty hidden within ordinary moments.
"My Helper" serves as a gentle reminder that comfort and support are always within reach. It encourages families to slow down, practice gratitude, and recognize divine presence in the smallest details of life.
"My Helper" is a 28-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-248-0. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/my-helper . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us