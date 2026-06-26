Naples, FL Author Publishes Memoir
June 26, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Longevity," a new book by Douglas M. Gebbie, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Longevity" is a rare and honest look into the realities of advanced age, written entirely from lived experience.
Unlike analytical texts written by younger observers, Gebbie's work speaks directly within the 96th year of life. The book offers a firsthand perspective on the physical, emotional, and practical challenges of growing older. It bridges the gap between medical knowledge and human vulnerability, addressing themes of loss, adaptation, and resilience.
"Longevity" rejects the framework of a standard manual or a lament. Instead, it serves as a thoughtful companion for readers seeking authentic reassurance about the aging process. Gebbie combines the analytical clarity of his medical background with nearly a century of personal insight to explore what it means to live fully while navigating late-life limitations.
About the Author
Douglas M. Gebbie graduated in medicine from the University of Glasgow in Scotland. Following his service in the Royal Navy, he emigrated to Canada to work in Northern Newfoundland and Ontario as a general practitioner. He later specialized in anesthesiology, practicing in Toronto and Cincinnati, Ohio. Now retired and living in Florida, Gebbie dedicates his time to writing and reflecting on life, medicine, and the true meaning of longevity.
"Longevity" is a 20-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-413-2. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/longevity-what-its-like-to-get-there . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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