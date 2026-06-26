Fort Washington, MD Author Publishes Literary Collection
June 26, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Embracing Soft," a new book by Ariel E. Gaskill, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Based on the outskirts of Washington, D.C., Gaskill relies on her faith and the Holy Spirit to guide both her life and her writing. "Embracing Soft" is an eclectic compilation of stories and prose, offering a unique collection of lessons learned, advice received, and prayers prayed. Designed as a handheld reminder for readers to walk with courage and extend kindness to themselves during times of growth, the book serves as a practical guide for those desiring to live in the peace of God and move at His divinely appointed pace.
Gaskill is also the self-published author of four previous titles: "The Courageous Becoming" (2022), "Sweet Like Honey" (2023), "The Divine Pour Over" (2024), and "The Strength of God's Whisper" (2025).
"Embracing Soft" is a 116-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (hardback $27.00, eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-90297-000-2. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/embracing-soft-learning-to-live-a-textured-life . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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