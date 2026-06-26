Kalispell, MT Author Publishes Collection of Short Stories
June 26, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Lion Series," a new book by Ruth Ann Romansky, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A captivating collection of interconnected allegorical stories received through divine inspiration. Through the creative tales of a lion, sheep, shepherds, and wolves, this book explores real-world consequences, salvation, and the light of the Lord and His Son.
Written with a fantastical and whimsical tone, Romansky's work draws heavy inspiration from classic Christian allegories, such as "The Chronicles of Narnia." This book aims to make biblical truths accessible and engaging for readers of all ages by bringing the Word to life through imaginative storytelling.
These stories are designed to reflect the spiritual battles and saving grace found in scripture, wrapped in a narrative that sparks the imagination.
About the Author
Ruth Ann Romansky grew up in South Jersey in a large, happy family where her passion for storytelling was ignited during childhood read-aloud sessions with her father. Those early experiences with books like "The Chronicles of Narnia" and "This Present Darkness" deeply influenced her creative path. Today, Romansky lives in Northwestern Montana near Glacier National Park. Beyond writing, she enjoys camping, bicycling, and linguistic studies, and is currently training to become an Enrolled Agent.
"The Lion Series" is a 62-page hardback with a retail price of $25.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-495-9. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-lion-series-a-collection-of-short-stories . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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