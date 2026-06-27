Klamath Falls, OR Author Publishes Memoir
June 27, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Lost Years," a new book by Marilyn V. Signs, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A raw and deeply moving new memoir explores the profound, lasting impact of childhood trauma on women's lives. "The Lost Years and the Diary of Randy Rutherford" offer an unflinching look at how early abuse shapes adult choices, survival, and ultimate healing.
In this thought-provoking book, Signs bravely details her own history of childhood abuse and its direct connection to her subsequent struggles with alcohol and amphetamine addiction. She reflects deeply on how her father's mistreatment patterned her adult relationships, drawing her into successive marriages with psychologically and mentally abusive men.
Signs' story is one of immense physical and emotional survival. During her third marriage, she battled a deadly staph infection that escalated into necrotizing fasciitis. While she survived the medical crisis, her marriage did not. The book also navigates her complex relationship with her children, culminating in the heartbreaking loss of her son, Randy, to AIDS. In a deeply personal tribute, Randy's own private diaries are included at the conclusion of the memoir, offering readers a unique, dual perspective on love, loss, and family.
"The Lost Years and the Diary of Randy Rutherford" is a vital read for anyone seeking to understand the psychological ripples of trauma and the strength required to endure them.
About the Author
Marilyn V. Signs has lived a diverse and impactful life. A graduate of Santa Rosa's Psych Tech Program, she spent years working in psychiatric wards. She is also a passionate equestrian who raised Arabian horses, including a top-ten national stallion, and was a member of the U.S. Golden Gate Arabian Horse Association. Later in life, she dedicated her time as a foster grandparent for Pre-K students in Austin, Texas. She was married four times and is the mother of four children.
"The Lost Years" is a 276-page paperback with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-428-5. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-lost-years . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
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