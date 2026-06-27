Vail, AZ Author Publishes Business Memoir
June 27, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Rolling Up the Mat," a new book by Dr. Maria Riggio, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This memoir offers a brutally honest, laugh-out-loud look at the unpredictable realities of launching a wellness business. Dr. Riggio reveals that the hardest part of opening a yoga studio was not teaching Downward Dog, but rather navigating the business itself.
"Rolling Up the Mat" strips away the polished surface of the wellness industry to expose the chaotic, costly, and deeply human steps of entrepreneurship. Dr. Riggio shares her personal experiences with spreadsheet optimism, launch realities, daily chaos, and imposter syndrome.
This book serves as a vital survival guide for aspiring entrepreneurs. Every chapter includes actionable takeaways from her "Kicked My As[s]ana Lessons" designed to help readers protect their sanity, savings, and sweat before taking the business leap.
About the Author
Dr. Maria Riggio is an Air Force disabled Veteran, a Doctor of Education, and a Registered Yoga Teacher (RYT). She owns All Elements LLC, doing business as YOGA + Studio. Having undergone five spinal surgeries, Dr. Riggio is an Accessibility and Trauma-Informed Yogini who adapts her instruction to meet all individual needs. She is also a Certified Personal Trainer, Group Exercise instructor, and certified practitioner in Reiki, Yoga Nidra, and Sound Healing. Her teaching blends foundational mindfulness with body mechanics. Outside of her work, she is a philanthropist, motorcycle rider, and outdoor enthusiast who enjoys hiking, trail running, and swimming in Vail, Arizona.
"Rolling Up the Mat" is a 110-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-357-9. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/rolling-up-the-mat . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us