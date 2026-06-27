Picayune, MS Author Publishes Military Fiction Novel
June 27, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Before the Trident," a new book by Brian "Rudy" Williams, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A powerful narrative tracking the relentless journey of a young boy destined for the military elite.
This story opens every Tuesday morning by the pier, where eight-year-old Eli Thomson trains alongside Captain Mitchell's SEAL workout group. Possessing a rare, innate sense of purpose from birth, Eli stands out in the early-morning air as a beacon of sharp focus and curiosity. "Before the Trident" follows Eli through the years as he navigates life's lowest moments and highest achievements, learning vital lessons from his greatest mentors.
More than a story of physical endurance, "Before the Trident" explores the mental prowess and efficient teamwork required to join the Navy SEALs. Readers will witness Eli's grit pull him through the harshest conditions on his dedicated path toward earning his Trident.
"Before the Trident" is a 104-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-030-1. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/before-the-trident-elis-journey-to-bud-s . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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