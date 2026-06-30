Pacific, MO Author Publishes Children's Book
June 30, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Adventures by the Inch," a new book by Mary Beth Pfarr, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A heartwarming new children's book that proves even the smallest adventurers can lead to the discovery of life's biggest lessons.
The story follows a courageous little protagonist named Inch Worm as she sets out to explore the vast world around her. Along her unforgettable journey, she meets a vibrant cast of characters, including Wiggle Worm, Earth Worm, and Silk Worm, who help her navigate the unknown.
Through moments of laughter, kindness, and navigating a little bit of uncertainty, "Adventures by the Inch" teaches young readers valuable lessons about determination, the power of friendship, and the beauty of embracing change. It serves as a gentle reminder to children and families alike that progress is made one small step, or inch, at a time.
Pfarr wanted to create a story that empowers children to face the world with curiosity and courage. Inch Worm's journey shows that no obstacle is too big when you have determination and a supportive community by your side.
"Adventures by the Inch" is a 22-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (hardback $30.00, eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-90297-062-0. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/adventures-by-the-inch . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us