New York, NY Author Publishes Fiction Novel
June 30, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Broken Men," a new book by Christopher Granozio, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A powerful new voice in contemporary fiction emerges with the release of "Broken Men." This book offers a rare, deeply moving look at male vulnerability, trauma, and the transformative power of connection across societal divides.
"Broken Men" follows two individuals from different continents, generations, and opposite sexual orientations. Brought together by a chance meeting, they discover an underlying common bond rooted in shared childhood wounds. As their unique friendship evolves, both men embark on a profound journey of self-discovery and internal healing.The novel fills a crucial gap in adult fiction by exploring middle-aged male friendship with emotional intelligence and nuance. Seamlessly blending sports culture with heartfelt conversations, Granozio delivers a realistic yet ultimately uplifting narrative about personal reinvention and redemption.
About the Author
Christopher Granozio is a veteran sportswriter and college basketball announcer with a 30-year career in Major League Baseball's scoreboard and entertainment departments. Beyond sports, he is a rising leader in The ManKind Project, where he supports men navigating major life challenges, and a long-time volunteer with the Big Brother program. He lives in New York City with his wife, Mary Ellen.
"Broken Men" is a 202-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-045-5. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/broken-men . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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