The Truth Will Set You Free: Celebrate 250 Years of Freedom with the Truth
July 01, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The One True Father", a new book by Philip Barnard, is soon to be released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. Serving as the debut installment of a four-part collection, this work unearths a closely guarded American mystery.
Historian Philip Barnard is on a mission to challenge long-held beliefs about James Madison and refocus the nation's perspective on Edmund Randolph, whom he identifies as the legitimate father of the Constitution. As the United States prepares for its 250th anniversary, Barnard suggests that the public deserves to uncover this hidden historical truth. The inaugural volume of his series, "A Rise to Power in Virginia," explores the overlooked elements of our founding document while detailing the roots of Madison's envy toward Randolph during their shared tenure as Virginia delegates to the Annapolis Convention and the Continental Congress. These events ultimately explain Randolph's ascent as Virginia's most influential figure.
Operating independently of academic institutions, Barnard maintains a courageous and steadfast stance against traditional historical narratives. Though his challenge to established history may be met with skepticism, he remains undeterred. Barnard explains, "Anyone who brings forward a new discovery which strikes at the heart of our understanding of American founding history must be prepared for this possibility of ridicule, and I am fully prepared to defend my findings. I am looking forward to the day when my conclusions are accepted by the average American as self-evident. Introducing a founding father back into the public conversation is hard enough. Tearing down one of the most popular founding fathers in American history is another thing entirely. But this book series and my conclusions are based on actual facts."
About the Author
For over 4 decades, historian Philip Barnard has devoted himself to studying the American founding era. He is wholeheartedly committed to uncovering the truth and has yielded unimaginable results. Such results that you need to read to believe! Philip frequently donates his time and expertise as a writer, speaker, and organizer for historical events and societies throughout Virginia. He currently serves in elected positions as both Governor for the Virginia Society Order of the Founders and Patriots of America, and President of the Richmond, Virginia Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution.
Featuring full color images, some never before seen in publication, Volume I of "The One True Father" is a 280-page book that will be available as a paperback, hardcover, and ebook. The retail price for a paperback copy is $55. The ISBN is 979-8-89499-103-0 . The hardcover print is available for a retail price of $72 and the ISBN is 979-89499-102-3. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to pre-order the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-one-true-father For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Amanda Wightman
Dorrance Publishing
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Amanda Wightman
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us