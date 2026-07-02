Easley, SC Author Publishes Spiritual Poetry Collection
July 02, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Thoughts from a Spiritual Mind," a new book by Chad Gerald Crump, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This collection serves as an urgent call to action for a self-centered society. It challenges readers to shift their focus outward toward God, spiritual realities, and humanity.
Through deeply reflective verses, Crump inspires readers to exercise their spiritual selves. The book encourages people to appreciate God's creation, care for one another, acknowledge human imperfection, and seek divine forgiveness.
"Thoughts from a Spiritual Mind" offers a heartfelt journey designed to ignite the soul. It helps readers discover and appreciate the divine presence within everyday moments.
About the Author
Chad Gerald Crump is an avid outdoorsman who draws his inspiration directly from nature. He composes many of his poems while on hiking trails, mountainsides, and by the water.
"Thoughts from a Spiritual Mind" is a 72-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00 (hardback $39.00, eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-423-1. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/thoughts-from-a-spiritual-mind . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
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