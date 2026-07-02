Auburn, WA Author Publishes Science Fiction Novel
July 02, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"2030," a new book by Paul Clark, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"2030" is a thrilling yet cautionary science fiction tale that examines the survival of humanity through the lens of artificial intelligence. Against a backdrop of global warfare and political collapse, the narrative delivers a fast-paced adventure wrapped in a powerful message about the current trajectory of modern technology.
Set just a few years into the future, "2030" follows a fractured America reduced to ashes. Deep beneath the Quinn Canyon Range, a resilient military and scientific team led by elite SEAL Colonel Cooper Brooks and Marine Sergeant Major Jax operates a secret facility. Their mission is to birth the world's first true Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), named Lucy. As external nuclear threats loom and Lucy begins to evolve beyond her programming, the team must navigate unprecedented moral, emotional, and existential terrain.
Distinctively, the fictional thriller concludes with a non-fiction call to action. Clark uses the final chapter to challenge readers to safeguard democracy, demand technological transparency, and advocate for informed governance today.
About the Author
Paul Clark is a retired technology professional with over 36 years of industry experience and a four-year veteran of the U.S. Navy. A lifelong writer and passionate musician, Clark blends his deep technical background with creative storytelling to inspire a better world for future generations. He has a quiet, family-centered life with his wife, children, and grandchildren.
"2030" is a 268-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-293-0. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/2030 . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us