Titusville, FL Author Publishes Self-Help Book
July 02, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Let Them Hear You Roar!," a new book by Gloria Brubaker, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Leveraging her background in curriculum development and her unique creative vision, Brubaker provides readers with an actionable blueprint designed to unlock ultimate personal growth and self-empowerment.
"Let Them Hear You Roar!" draws a parallel between the creative process of finding one's artistic voice and the universal journey toward personal fulfillment. Brubaker structures her transformative strategy into three distinct, user-friendly phases: section one guides readers to identify their underlying passions, section two challenges individuals to think beyond conventional boundaries, and section three provides practical strategies to actively live out those dreams.
Brubaker's goal is to help people navigate life's shifting seasons and uncover the most magnificent version of themselves. This literary guide effectively packages her life-altering principles into a masterfully crafted toolkit for victory in any phase of life.
Beyond her work as an author, Brubaker holds a Master's degree in Adult Education and has built a distinguished career developing instructional programming for corporate industries and community organizations. She is also a recognized visual artist whose vibrant, impressionistic paintings are currently showcased at the Downtown Art Gallery in Titusville, Florida, and available for purchase on the official Gloria Brubaker Fine Art Website www.gloriabrubaker.com
About the Author
Gloria Brubaker is an educator, curriculum specialist, author, and award-winning painter. Combining her mastery of adult education with her passion for visual storytelling, she dedicates her time to teaching, writing, and creating fine art that inspires deep emotional connection and personal exploration.
"Let Them Hear You Roar!" is a 108-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-255-8. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/let-them-hear-your-roar . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us