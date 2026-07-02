Maricopa, AZ Author Publishes Children's Fiction Book
July 02, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Young Phoenix," a new book by Katherine Villalobos, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Written for readers of all ages, this captivating tale serves as a moving reminder that no matter how dark or isolating life's challenges may seem, hope and strength are always within reach.
"The Young Phoenix" follows the journey of a young bird who leaves the safety of its nest to venture into the great unknown. Outside the comfort of home, the little bird confronts terrifying, dark creatures, sparking a fierce battle for survival and a way back. Through relentless determination, the young bird pushes through the shadows, ultimately breaking into the light to encounter an incredible, legendary creature of light.
More than just an adventure story, the book is a profound allegory for the human experience, teaching readers that no matter what happens in this world, they are never truly alone and can overcome any darkness by holding onto the light.
About the Author
Katherine Villalobos holds a Master's degree in Psychology and is currently furthering her education by pursuing a doctorate in Counseling Psychology. Dedicated to helping individuals navigate life-altering events, Villalobos infuses her clinical insights and deep empathy into her writing, creating stories that heal, inspire, and empower.
"The Young Phoenix" is a 62-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88527-107-3 . Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-young-phoenix For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Amanda Wightman
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Amanda Wightman
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us