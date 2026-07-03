Lancaster, KY Author Publishes Memoir
July 03, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Reset: Succored by Christ," a new book by Shontail M. Hocker, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A powerful new book and astounding true story detailing Hocker's journey through profound grief, hitting rock bottom, and ultimately finding her true purpose through God's grace.
The narrative begins with a series of devastating personal tragedies. Following the consecutive deaths of her father, her sister, and a close, mother-like friend, Shontail was consumed by grief. This heavy emotional weight led her away from her faith and into a dark period marked by betrayal, substance abuse, and worldly distractions.
Her life reached a critical turning point when she was sentenced to 96 months in prison. Incarceration forced a period of absolute stillness, which Shontail now recognizes as a divine intervention. Behind bars, she began intensely reading and studying the Bible, actively searching for deeper meaning. Through this dedicated spiritual pursuit, she experienced a profound awakening, recognizing God's constant presence throughout her life's darkest moments.
Today, Shontail is completely resetting her life, moving forward with grace, love, and a renewed heart centered on Christ. Her book offers readers a raw, transparent look at her personal turmoil, while illustrating her ultimate realization: that Christianity is not merely a rigid religion, but an existence defined by experiencing God's embrace. Shontail's journey serves as a universal reminder of the power of reconciliation and spiritual healing.
About the Author
Shontail is an author and speaker dedicated to sharing her story of redemption to help others navigate their own paths toward healing, faith, and purpose.
"Reset: Succored by Christ" is a 216-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (hardback $31.00, eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-966-5. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/reset-succored-by-christ . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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Dorrance Publishing
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Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
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