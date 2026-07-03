San Marcos, TX Author Publishes Children's Book
July 03, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"My Puppy's Best Friend," a new book by Joseph C. Rodriquez, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This unique children's story flips the traditional pet-owner dynamic, offering readers a comedic and touching perspective on friendship.
"My Puppy's Best Friend" follows the journey of Diego and his human "pet," told entirely through the eyes of his loyal dog. Together, the inseparable duo navigates life, laughter, and love. By reversing the roles of pet and owner, the book offers a fresh, imaginative take on the unconditional bond between children and animals.
About the Author
Joseph C. Rodriquez is a graduate of Texas State University, based in San Marcos, Texas. A screenwriter with a passion for comedy, sketch writing, and character development, Rodriquez brings his sharp comedic timing and vibrant storytelling to the world of literature. He aims to continue writing across multiple genres for years to come.
"My Puppy's Best Friend" is a 26-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (hardback $31.00, eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1267-6. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/my-puppys-best-friend . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us