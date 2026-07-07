Arlington, WA Author Publishes Poetry Collection
July 07, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Chronicles of Her Perspective," a new book by Molly Leber, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Chronicles of Her Perspective" is a sweeping anthology spanning more than two decades of philosophical, metaphysical, and spiritual exploration.
Written from the intimate perspective of one woman's journey, the collection offers readers an evocative look at life, faith, and the complexities of our shared world. Leber seamlessly captures the essence of modern womanhood, moving between deeply personal emotional landscapes, divine connections, and sharp political reflections.
This book is a bridge from heart to heart. It reflects twenty years of questioning, growing, and finding deeper meaning in every corner of the human experience. This collection serves as both a mirror for the modern age and a guide for personal transformation, balancing sharp intellect with profound spiritual vulnerability.
About the Author
Molly Leber is a dynamic entrepreneur, mother, wife, and visionary who specializes in bringing bold concepts to life across business, design, and community-building. A self-proclaimed "spiritual billionaire" and mindset maven, Leber dedicates her life to expansive growth and purposeful living. She masterfully balances high-energy professional pursuits with moments of deep introspection, constantly crafting new ideas designed to inspire, elevate, and transform those around her.
"Chronicles of Her Perspective" is a 118-page hardback with a retail price of $27.00 (eBook $22.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-278-8. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/chronicles-of-her-perspective . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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Dorrance Publishing
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