New Short Story Collection Coming Soon
July 07, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Enjoy the Ride" by Steve Paster is a collection of humorous, true short stories designed to bring laughter and lighthearted entertainment to readers everywhere.
This collection offers a front-row seat to the real-life adventures, misadventures, and comedic moments that shaped Paster's life. Written with the sole purpose of making readers laugh or chuckle, each quick-witted story proves that truth is often funnier than fiction.
Life is full of unexpected turns, but the best way to navigate it is with a sense of humor. Paster wrote this book to share the moments that brought joy to his life, with the hope of passing that laughter on to others. At seventy years young, Paster brings a unique and vibrant perspective to his writing. A lifelong sports enthusiast and former sales professional, he maintains a rigorous routine, working out in his home gym six days a week while passionately cheering on his favorite teams: the Minnesota Vikings, New York Yankees, LSU Tigers, and UConn Huskies.
When he is not writing or staying active, Paster dedicates his time to helping others navigate their darkest days. As a volunteer grief counselor for a local hospice, he personally calls ten people a day who have recently lost a loved one, balancing his natural humor with deep empathy and community service.
Visit our online bookstore to pre-order "Enjoy the Ride" by Steve Paster at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/enjoy-the-ride . For more information on publishing services, please visit us at https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
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