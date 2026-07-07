First Installment of New Action Series Coming Soon
July 07, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Nightrain" is the gripping first installment of a powerful new fiction trilogy. Centered on a group shaped by hardship, loyalty, and the choices that define survival, this novel delivers an introspective look at family structure, identity, and the enduring strength of a solid foundation.
"Nightrain" follows the journey of the South Streets and its central figure, Nightrain-a man raised with discipline and restraint, torn between the pull of the streets and the values instilled by his family. When his father's death marks a critical turning point, Nightrain embraces relationships and opportunities that fuel his philosophy of "Take and Give." This mindset ultimately propels him into leadership rather than destruction.
At its core, the trilogy is an exploration of legacy and genealogy. Through the lineage of Great Papa Jones, Mississippi Earl, and ultimately Nightrain, the novel reveals how mentorship and personal history shape belief and power. In a time when many struggle to understand their roots, "Nightrain" highlights the influence of tradition, the strength of a unified family, and how relationships hold the power to either elevate or destroy.
The themes of growth, honor, and self-understanding are deeply mirrored in Chapman's own life. Raised by a teacher and a poet, his lineage includes historical literary figures like George Chapman, translator of Homer's Iliad. Chapman's dedication to community began in childhood through the NAACP, participating in the Million Man March, and an Underground Railroad reenactment. He is also heavily influenced by his great-grandmother, Cora Kilgore Chapman, who was the first Black registered nurse and hospital superintendent in South Carolina. Chapman's writing is uniquely shaped by deep introspection born from his own journey through hardship and incarceration, transforming difficult choices into profound personal growth.
Visit our online bookstore to pre-order "Nightrain: The Foundation" by Duane Earl Drayton Chapman Jr at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/nightrain-the-foundation . For more information on publishing services, please visit us at https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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