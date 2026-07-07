New Captivating Coming-of-Age Mystery Novel Coming Soon
July 07, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA gripping story of young love, family loyalty, and deadly secrets, "The Boathouse" is the highly anticipated third novel from author Douglas Riebock.
Set against the nostalgic backdrop of the early 1970s and flashing forward to 1980, "The Boathouse" follows fifteen-year-old Carson Stamps. Carson has his entire life planned out, and it certainly does not involve spending his future working at the Knox resort, a beloved family property owned by his grandparents on the shores of Wisconsin's Lake Puckaway.
However, a pivotal summer changes everything when Carson grows closer to Andi, his best friend's sister. As a tender coming-of-age romance blossoms between them, the couple finds themselves thrust into a high-stakes corporate battle against hostile buyout attempts targeting the resort. The tension quickly turns lethal when a series of mysterious murders occurs on the property, forcing Carson into a desperate fight for his own survival.
Seamlessly blending historical romance with a fast-paced thriller, Riebock delivers a poignant and suspenseful narrative about the lengths one will go to protect the people and places they love.
About the Author
Douglas Riebock is a prolific novelist, marking his third publication with Dorrance Publishing. Riebock launched his literary career at age seventy-one with his debut novel, "Hunted" (2023), followed by his sophomore release, "The Joes" (2025), written under the pen name Duncan Bock. In his retirement, Douglas enjoys gardening, taking walks with his wife Janet, and attending his grandchildren's events. Dedicated to giving back, he also regularly volunteers at Lazarus House in St. Charles, Illinois, helping individuals and families achieve self-sustainability.
Visit our online bookstore to pre-order "The Boathouse" by Douglas Riebock at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-boathouse . For more information on publishing services, please visit us at https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us