New Relationship & Marriage Self-Help Book Coming Soon
July 07, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Choosing the Right Partner for Life," written by corporate veteran and consultant Terry Booton, provides a practical framework to help couples evaluate their compatibility before making the ultimate commitment.
While marriage offers a lifetime of shared joy and mutual support, finding the ideal partner remains a daunting challenge. Booton's book bridges the gap between romance and reality by guiding couples through essential, high-stakes conversations. Readers will learn how to align on critical life factors, including: family planning, values & beliefs, family dynamics, and background alignment.
This book forces the uncomfortable but necessary conversations. A thorough review of these factors helps to confidently determine if marriage is the right next step or if it is time to part ways.
About the Author
Terry Booton is a retired corporate executive and former independent business consultant. He currently resides in Georgia, where he spends his time golfing, boating, enjoying water sports, and motorcycling.
Visit our online bookstore to pre-order "Choosing the Right Partner for Life" by Terry Booton at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/choosing-the-right-partner-for-life-things-to-consider-before-marriage . For more information on publishing services, please visit us at https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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Dorrance Publishing
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Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
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