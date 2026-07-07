New Debut Memoir Coming Soon
July 07, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Becoming the Hammer: The First 23" by Luis G. Celeste delivers a raw, unfiltered look at Celeste's first twenty-three years, a formative period shaped by poverty, survival, and an unyielding refusal to quit.
Born without safety nets or privilege, Celeste grew up as an immigrant youth in the Bronx. "Becoming the Hammer" rejects the traditional "fairy-tale" narrative of overcoming adversity. Instead, it offers an honest account of a life forged through hunger, systemic obstacles, and a lack of second chances. The memoir serves as a testament to human resilience, demonstrating that progress requires pushing through darkness when giving up is the easier choice.
This book stands as proof that even when a person starts with nothing, they can still choose to build something. Good moments do exist, but they must be fought for.
About the Author
Luis G. Celeste is a military veteran, former police officer, and dedicated community advocate. Raised in the Bronx, Celeste began his journey of service early through the Explorers program, participating in graffiti cleanups, holiday meal distributions, and hospice visits. His diverse professional path spans from working at Taco Bell to serving in the Army National Guard and the New York City Police Department. Each role reinforced his core values of discipline, loyalty, and putting others first. Today, he remains committed to building deep community connections and redefining family through shared responsibility and mutual support.
Visit our online bookstore to pre-order "Becoming the Hammer: The First 23" by Luis G. Celeste at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/becoming-the-hammer-the-first-23 . For more information on publishing services, please visit us at https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
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Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
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