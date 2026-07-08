Brandon, FL Author Publishes Poetry Collection
July 08, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"A Poetic Spiritual Journey," a new book by Steven Cotten, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Inspiration can emerge from the most unexpected places, a truth powerfully demonstrated in Steven Cotten's moving new book, "A Poetic Spiritual Journey."
What began as a simple Mother's Day poem transformed into a profound vehicle for spiritual healing. Through a beautifully crafted collection of essays and verses, Cotten illuminates God's light and love while offering practical lessons on how to hear His voice more clearly.
Blending deeply personal experiences with foundational biblical scriptures, "A Poetic Spiritual Journey" transcends traditional inspirational poetry. It serves as an active, comforting roadmap for readers seeking to find true peace through divine guidance.
"A Poetic Spiritual Journey" is a 66-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-222-0. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/a-poetic-spiritual-journey . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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