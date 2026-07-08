Crowley, TX Author Publishes Spiritual Self-Help Book
July 08, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"All In: Living Fully Surrendered to God," a new book by Robert Bryan, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A powerful call to action for Christians seeking a transformative shift from casual faith to absolute spiritual surrender.
Drawing from biblical scripture, personal revelations, and extensive ministry experience, "All In" confronts the complacency of modern faith. Bryan guides readers through an honest self-examination of their spiritual commitments, offering a roadmap to live boldly and unapologetically for Christ.
Bryan believes that many believers find themselves playing it safe in their faith journeys. This book is a challenge to stop holding back, embrace total honesty, and completely surrender to God's purpose.
Designed for both new believers and seasoned Christians, "All In" delivers practical tools and deep spiritual insights across essential disciplines. Key themes in the book include: active faith, intentional prayer, heart transformation, humility, and devotion.
"All In" equips readers to break free from lukewarm routines and step into a high-impact life of faith. The book is available for purchase starting today through major book retailers and online platforms.
About the Author
Robert Bryan is an author, speaker, and ministry leader dedicated to helping individuals deepen their relationship with God. Through his writing and teaching, he provides practical, scripture-based guidance to inspire authentic Christian living.
"All In: Living Fully Surrendered to God" is a 78-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-052-3. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/all-in-living-fully-surrendered-to-god . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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