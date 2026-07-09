Clinton, NC Author Publishes Suspense Novel
July 09, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Glass Room," a new book by Carmine Colantuono, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A chilling new cat-and-mouse thriller explores the dark intersections of media obsession, law enforcement trauma, and survival in the shadow of a brilliant predator.
When a calculated serial killer begins a wave of brutal, sexually motivated murders in Raleigh, North Carolina, the crimes instantly ignite a national media frenzy. Unbeknownst to the public and the police, this is not the killer's first hunting ground. He is a phantom who has terrorized multiple cities, narrowly escaping capture each time before vanishing into thin air.
Investigative reporter Emiline Severied is assigned to the case, chosen for her sharp instincts and a track record of uncovering clues that previously pushed authorities to the brink of capturing other killers. However, her expertise proves dangerous when she publishes an article suggesting the Raleigh killer should be studied like Hannibal Lecter. Insulted by the comparison, the killer decides to target Severied directly. Recognizing her from a past near-miss, he exploits her risky reporting methods to lure her into a trap.
Enter FBI Special Agent Wesley Hazlett, a man haunted by his past. Years ago, as a young officer, Hazlett fell in love with an ambitious reporter who used him for information during a serial killer investigation in St. Paul, a betrayal that nearly destroyed his career. Now, Hazlett is tasked with stopping a psychopath who murders women for their perceived sins, while racing against time to save the very woman who broke his heart.
Severied wakes up captive in a specialized "kill house," where the killer forces her into a twisted new role. Trapped inside a custom-built "Glass Room," she is given a horrifying ringside seat to his ongoing atrocities and commanded to document the murders. To survive, Severied must look past the monster's surface, uncover his deepest secrets, and use her wits to engineer an escape before she becomes the final headline.
"The Glass Room" is a 426-page paperback with a retail price of $27.00 (eBook $22.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-124-7. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-glass-room . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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