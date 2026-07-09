Middleton, WI Author Publishes History Book
July 09, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Centennial Revisited," a new book by Perry Hibner, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A groundbreaking new book pulls back the curtain on one of television's most ambitious yet overlooked historical epics. "Centennial Revisited" offers the definitive behind-the-scenes look at NBC's massive 12-episode, 26-hour 1978–1979 miniseries. Despite drawing over 28 million households for its October 1, 1978, premiere, the adaptation of James A. Michener's novel never achieved the lasting recognition of its peers due to poor network promotion and erratic scheduling.
"Centennial Revisited" corrects that history through exhaustive research, featuring: 75+ exclusive interviews, star-studded insight, commentary from main producer John Wilder, and stars Gregory Harrison, Barbara Carrera, Cristina Raines, Cliff DeYoung, William Atherton, Stephen McHattie, Kario Salem, and Mark Harmon. Along with primary sources such as snippets and data pulled from more than 60 historical primary documents.
About the Author
Perry Hibner is a retired journalist, communications director, and educator based in Middleton, Wisconsin. He spent 25 years at the award-winning Wisconsin State Journal sports desk and a decade directing award-winning school district communications. He lives in Middleton with his wife, Sheila, and has three adult children.
"Centennial Revisited" is a 370-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00 (hardback $37.00, eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-288-6. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/centennial-revisited . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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