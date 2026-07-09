Appleton, WI Author Publishes Science Fiction Novel
July 09, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Flesh," a new book by John Goodall, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Come on a thrilling journey across the stars in "The Flesh." This action-packed narrative follows Kenneth Jones, a fearless warrior leading an elite team of soldiers on a high-stakes mission to save humanity from an extraterrestrial zombie apocalypse.
In this newly unveiled universe, the war between the living and the undead transcends planetary boundaries. When a ravenous horde from the distant planet Zombia constructs the "Undead Gate," they unlock the ability to invade and conquer new realms. To halt the spreading infection, Jones and his squad must take the fight into deep space, journeying to Jupiter to commandeer an advanced battleship engineered by an enigmatic alien race known as the Jupidians.
"The Flesh" delivers a fast-paced blend of military sci-fi and survival horror. Readers will follow the team as they navigate treacherous alien landscapes, battle relentless foes, and race against time to uncover the dark secrets behind the undead forces before the galaxy falls.
About the Author
John Goodall creates expansive worlds and dynamic characters to continue to push the boundaries of speculative fiction.
"The Flesh" is a 244-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-123-8. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-flesh . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us