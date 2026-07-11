Lafayette, LA Author Publishes Children's Book
July 11, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Miles of Possibilities: Dreams", a new book by Patrick Landry, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Rooted in Landry's own experiences overcoming profound personal adversity, this book delivers a faith-driven message designed to spark hope, build confidence, and inspire young readers to believe in their potential regardless of their circumstances.
"Miles of Possibilities: Dreams" follows a young character who discovers that achieving remarkable things begins with faith, effort, and kindness. By blending imaginative storytelling with real-life lessons, the book offers families a powerful reminder that every dream begins with self-belief and perseverance.
Landry wanted to create something that reminds kids and families that every dream begins with believing in yourself and never giving up. His goal is to give readers a positive, faith-driven message that says: you matter, your dreams are valid, and your story can change the world.
The book's themes are drawn directly from Landry's journey through loss, setbacks, and rebuilding his purpose after a near-tragedy. He transformed these challenging life lessons into fuel for a narrative focused on youth mentorship and community empowerment.
About the Author
Patrick Landry is a veteran, father, and community leader from Louisiana. He serves as the Louisiana State Legislative Director for the BMWED/IBT Rail Conference. An entrepreneur dedicated to service, Landry is the owner of Land Miles Transportation, a veteran-owned company centered on safety and compassion, as well as the founder of LMT Training Solutions, which provides CPR, defensive driving, and safety training. Through his writing and businesses, Landry aims to lead with love, plant seeds of hope, and demonstrate how challenges can be turned into new beginnings.
"Miles of Possibilities: Dreams" is a 26-page hardback with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-301-2. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/miles-of-possibilities . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us