Piedmont, AL Author Publishes Children's Book
July 11, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Two Brothers and a Sister: Faith in a Soybean," a new book by Aubie Hale, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A new children's book bridges the gap between abstract spiritual concepts and everyday learning. "Two Brothers and a Sister: Faith in a Soybean" tells the story of discovering the meaning of faith and the Fruit of the Spirit through a simple backyard garden project. Guided by their mother, the children learn that faith, much like a seed, requires care, patience, and deliberate action to grow.
Written with young readers in mind, the book grounds spiritual growth in a relatable, hands-on experience. By comparing faith to the tangible act of planting and tending a soybean, the narrative offers a concrete and memorable lesson that stays with children long after the story ends. It serves as an accessible tool for families and educators looking to start meaningful conversations about character, love, and daily actions.
"Two Brothers and a Sister: Faith in a Soybean" is inspired by author Aubie Hale's diverse background in education, agriculture, and ministry. As a wife, mother, former church youth leader, and current special education teacher, Hale has spent years finding creative ways to make big lessons accessible to children. Her eleven years of experience as a poultry industry plant manager and her current life on a farm deeply influence the book's agricultural themes. Hale believes faith isn't just an abstract idea. It is something living and growing that shows up in how we treat others every single day. She wanted to use the familiar magic of gardening to help kids see that growth in action.
"Two Brothers and a Sister: Faith in a Soybean" is a 26-page hardback with a retail price of $30.00 (eBook $25.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-476-7. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/two-brothers-and-a-sister-faith-in-a-soybean . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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