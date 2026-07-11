Mc Lean, NY Author Publishes Memoir
July 11, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Ride On, Zulu Woman," a new book by Busisiwe Florah Radebe (Ma Radebe), has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Blending poetry and short stories, the memoir offers a deeply personal look into the struggles of coming of age under Apartheid and navigating life as a first-generation immigrant in America.
"Ride On, Zulu Woman" explores the complex challenges of identity, survival, and womanhood. Radebe masterfully weaves cultural traditions into her narrative, explaining practices like the sacred naming of children and the profound expectations those names carry. This book serves as a mirror for readers, reflecting universal human experiences while connecting personal history to global struggles.
Radebe wants readers to feel at home and sense her presence. She is opening the doors to her life's journey in the hope that others will find pieces of themselves in her story
About the Author
Born and raised in Apartheid-era South Africa, Busisiwe Florah Radebe's (Ma Radebe) early dream of becoming a medical doctor shifted toward education, following in her parents' footsteps. She dedicated over 40 years to teaching students in both South Africa and the United States. Now retired, she continues to educate her grandchildren and plans to donate her body to medical science as a cadaver-ensuring her passion for teaching endures even after she passes.
"Ride On, Zulu Woman" is a 174-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-101-9. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/ride-on-zulu-woman . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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