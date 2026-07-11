Mesa, AZ Author Publishes Mystery Novel
July 11, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"A Small Character Flaw," a new book by S. A. Kauffman, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A gripping new crime drama that plunges readers into a dark world of music, obsession, and betrayal.
This novel follows Harry, a dedicated horn-player bound by a tragic deathbed promise to bring his late friend's music to the masses. Driven by this lifelong dream, Harry accepts an unexpected, late-night gig from Teresa, a captivating neighbor in his apartment building. What begins as a promising opportunity quickly turns into a nightmare. By the next morning, Harry finds himself trapped in a dangerous web of crime, facing a grim reality where he must fight to avoid prison-or a dead-end alley.
"A Small Character Flaw" delivers a fast-paced, atmospheric narrative packed with murder, drugs, lust, and the soulful undertones of jazz music. Kauffman expertly crafts a suspenseful tale exploring how far a person will go to honor a vow when caught in the underbelly of temptation.
About the Author
S. A. Kauffman was born in the Mideast alongside a mirror-image identical twin. Now residing in the Southwest, Kauffman draws inspiration from a diverse love of reading, spanning mysteries, poetry, Greek tragedies, science, gardening, biographies, and humor.
"A Small Character Flaw" is a 180-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-476-8. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/a-small-character-flaw . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
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