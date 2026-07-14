Washington Island, WI Author Publishes Memoir
July 14, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Crown of Life," a new book by Robert Mazibuko, has been released by RoseDog Books.
A profound memoir and biographical reflection that examines what it means to live a life of ultimate purpose, sacrifice, and spiritual victory.
The inspiration for the book stems from a single, poignant moment in the author's youth. One morning, the author's mother awoke from a vivid dream with a striking message: "Be patient to the end, and I shall give you the crown of life." This powerful statement, later discovered to mirror biblical scripture, sparked a lifelong quest for meaning that endured despite years of personal and religious tension between the author, who embraced the Bahá'í Faith, and their mother.
"The Crown of Life" weaves this enduring mystery into the stories of several extraordinary individuals whose monumental achievements and ultimate sacrifices redefined the author's understanding of a victorious life. As the author reflects on their own twilight years, the book serves as an intimate, moving meditation on legacy, faith, and the true cost of leaving a lasting mark on the world.
"…be thou faithful unto death, and I will give thee a crown of life."
John, Revelation, 2:10
"The Crown of Life" is a 240-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-214-6. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-crown-of-life/
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