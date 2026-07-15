New Orleans, LA Author Publishes Short Story Collection
July 15, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Enjoy the Ride," a new book by Steve Paster, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Enjoy the Ride" is a collection of humorous, true short stories designed to make readers laugh and appreciate life's journey. This collection offers readers a front-row seat to the real-life adventures that shaped Paster's life. Crafted to entertain, each quick-read story delivers authentic humor, proving that truth is often funnier than fiction.
About the Author
Steve Paster has spent his life immersed in sales and sports. At 70 years young, he remains highly active, maintaining a six-day-a-week home gym routine and passionately following his favorite teams: the Vikings, Yankees, LSU, and UConn.
Following retirement, Paster dedicated his time to helping others. He currently serves as a volunteer grief counselor for a local hospice, where he makes daily support calls to ten individuals navigating the recent loss of a loved one.
"Enjoy the Ride" is a 76-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-338-8. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/enjoy-the-ride . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us