Arlington, VA Author Publishes Law Enforcement Memoir
July 15, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"No Finer Job," a new book by Philip Burton, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A gripping and deeply humanizing memoir authored by decorated veteran law enforcement officer Philip Burton. Born out of a desire to pass down personal police stories to his grandchildren, Burton's book evolved in the wake of the 2020 national reckoning on policing into a profound, nuanced testament to the true complexities of public service. The book pulls back the curtain on the grit, systemic challenges, and daily emotional weight carried by those who serve on the street.
Spanning a monumental 25-year career within Washington, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), Burton reflects honestly on his trajectory from a Marine rifle platoon commander in Vietnam to a patrol officer, sergeant, and eventually, a high-stakes narcotics, homicide, and public corruption investigator.
The narrative expertly traces the evolution of modern policing through multiple distinct eras: the reality of street patrol, the balancing act of discretion, frontlines of the war on drugs, and drowning in corruption.
Burton does not shy away from exposing the "bad acts" of the few corrupt and brutal officers who violated their oaths, yet he fiercely champions the vast, unsung majority of his diverse colleagues who executed their duties with unmatched decency, courage, and empathy. At its core, "No Finer Job" is an essential exploration of what it means to rebuild community trust, validate the indispensable nature of honorable policing, and inspire a new generation to step forward into public service.
About the Author
Philip Burton was born in Madison, Indiana, and raised in Skaneateles, New York. A Stanford University alumnus and a proud Marine Corps veteran who served on active combat duty in Vietnam, he dedicated a quarter-century to protecting the citizens of Washington, D.C. Following his police career, he served for nearly two decades as a Labor Representative for the union representing officers, sergeants, and detectives. He currently resides with his wife, Marla.
"No Finer Job" is a 260-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-197-1. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/no-finer-job . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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