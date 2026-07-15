Richmond, VA Author Publishes First Installment of a Series Sharing Historical Truth
July 15, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe One True Father, a new book by Philip Barnard, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This groundbreaking series is dedicated to revealing the truth about how our Constitution was created, contesting the universal belief that James Madison is the Father of our Constitution. Instead, James Madison's glorious legacy will be exposed as the greatest coverup of American history in American history. The credibility of Madison's iconic Notes of Debates in the Federal Convention of 1787 will be severely tested as readers come to understand that Edmund Randolph, whose role has been long forgotten and overshadowed by deliberately orchestrated historical narratives, is the man who should truly be recognized and celebrated as the one true Father of the Constitution.
This series promises to provoke debate, inspire further scholarship, and encourage a reevaluation of the contributions made by figures like Edmund Randolph. By unveiling the layers of mythmaking surrounding Madison, Barnard opens the door to a richer appreciation of the collaborative effort that went into drafting the Constitution. Readers will be introduced to Randolph's pivotal contributions, including his role in crafting the Virginia Plan and his primary authorship of the Constitution. The volumes delve into the political machinations, personal rivalries, and ideological battles that defined the Constitutional Convention, providing an unvarnished look at the human dynamics behind the founding of our nation. This series is more than a historical revelation-it's a call to rethink how we honor the architects of our American republic.
As we rediscover Randolph's legacy, we are reminded that history is not static; it is a living dialogue that must be revisited, questioned, and, when necessary, rewritten. The first volume in this series, The One True Father, begins the argument by illuminating the origins of Madison's jealousies with Edmund Randolph. It profiles Randolph's privileged childhood, his patriotic sacrifice during the Revolution, his influence as the first Attorney General of Virginia, and their tenure together as representatives from Virginia in the Continental Congress and the Annapolis Convention. Concluding with Randolph's incredible rise to power in Virginia in 1786 as both Governor and Grand Master of Masons, Volume I perfectly sets the stage for Volume II and the unveiling of Randolph's indispensable influence over the Constitutional Convention of 1787 as the leader of the Virginia delegation.
About the Author
For more than four decades, historian Philip Barnard has immersed himself in the study of America's founding era. He is well known for his unwavering commitment to uncovering the truth through meticulous research and for his staunch support of historic restoration, preservation, and education, efforts that help ensure the essential understanding of this formative period remains accessible to all Americans. His research has long been drawn towards those often-overlooked founding fathers, Revolutionary War patriots, and brave first settlers whose contributions have faded from memory. His passion lies in rediscovering chapters of American history that have seldom been explored. A native of Richmond, Virginia, he frequently donates his time and expertise as a writer, speaker, and organizer for historical events and societies throughout the state. He currently holds elected positions as both Governor of the prestigious Virginia Society, Order of the Founders and Patriots of America, and President of the Richmond, Virginia, Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution.
The One True Father is a 280-page paperback with a retail price of $55.00 (hardback $72.00, eBook $50.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-103-0. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-one-true-father. For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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