Godlan, Manufacturing Consulting Specialist, Earns National Recognition in 2026 VAR 100 for Manufacturing Innovation
July 15, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsClinton Township, MI - July 15, 2026 - Godlan, a specialist in software solutions and business performance consulting, including industrial automation (IIoT), CPQ, and ERP, announced today that it has once again been named to Accounting Today's VAR 100 list for 2026. The prestigious annual ranking recognizes the top 100 value-added resellers (VARs) in the accounting and ERP space across North America.
Godlan earned the #43 position, maintaining its spot among the most influential and successful ERP consulting firms. Godlan continues to drive results and deliver excellence across a national customer base of manufacturing companies.
"We are proud to once again be recognized among the nation's top VARs. This honor is a reflection of the expertise, integrity, and commitment our team brings to every customer and project," said Bobby Rudder, EVP of Marketing, Godlan, Inc. "As manufacturers navigate increasingly complex technology and operational demands, Godlan remains focused on helping them modernize with smart, scalable solutions that drive long-term growth."
The Accounting Today VAR 100 list is based on annual revenue generated by each reseller and recognizes companies that have thrived through innovation, customer success, and excellence in the delivery of software and services. Godlan's continued growth reflects its focus on advancing digital transformation, delivering modern cloud ERP solutions, and building lasting customer partnerships.
With an expertise in manufacturing, distribution, and connected industries, Godlan offers business consulting, technical consulting and programming, infrastructure, implementation, CPQ Services, IIoT Solutions and Services, and Industrial IoT platforms. Godlan has achieved ranking on Inc. 5000 four times, TEC Accreditation for the last twelve years, Control Engineering's System Integrator Giants 2023, Infor Partner of the Year seven years running plus the Infor inaugural 2026 Global Partner of the Year, and have been strengthening leading businesses for over 40 years. For more information, visit godlan.com.
About Godlan
Godlan is a leading professional manufacturing services company that has been implementing integrated technology solutions since 1984. Godlan's core competencies include ERP implementation, CPQ (Configure Price Quote), industrial automation (IIoT), and business consulting services. Godlan is an approved Infor Gold Channel Partner serving customers throughout the United States.
About Accounting Today's VAR 100
Each year, Accounting Today ranks the top 100 value-added resellers in the accounting and ERP space. The list highlights organizations leading the way in client support, innovation, and business growth through cutting-edge technology and software implementation.
Contact Information
Stephanne Marsh
Godlan
586-464-4400
Contact Us
Stephanne Marsh
Godlan
586-464-4400
Contact Us
Email Godlan
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