Memphis, TN Author Publishes Contemporary Fiction Book
July 16, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"A Change," a new book by Sherry Boswell, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A deeply emotional story exploring class prejudice, family crisis, and the power of redemption. This book follows Dr. Elizabeth Tirans, a celebrated heart surgeon whose prestigious life and fierce need for control implode when her teenage daughter, Beth, becomes pregnant. The father is Shun, a young man from a background Elizabeth deeply disdains. Driven by shame, Elizabeth refuses to support her daughter, choosing instead to plot against the young couple.
The personal crisis turns professional when a life-threatening complication arises during delivery. As the only surgeon available to intervene, Dr. Tirans must enter the operating room to save the family she tried to discard. Forced to confront the consequences of her own selfishness, Elizabeth undergoes a powerful journey of self-reckoning, discovering forgiveness and unconditional love on the other side of an irreversible truth.
About the Author
Sherry Boswell is a family-oriented author who embraces a life filled with joy, faith, and community service. She is an active church member, enjoys spending time with the elderly, and loves playing spades. Her great-grandchildren keep her active and inspired daily.
"A Change" is a 80-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-389-0. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/a-change . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
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